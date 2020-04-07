ambulance lights

Chesterfield County police have identified a man who was struck and killed by a car Sunday while trying to cross Jefferson Davis Highway as Ricardo Otero-Garcia, 53.

Otero-Garcia lived in the 6300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, the same area where he was killed.

Police said Otero-Garcia attempted to run across the southbound lanes of the 6300 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway about 8:30 p.m. when he was struck by a KIA Optima traveling south. The driver stopped and waited for police to arrive.

Otero-Garcia was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said their investigation of the fatality remains ongoing.

