Chesterfield County police have identified the man who apparently was fatally struck in a hit-and-run on Hull Street Road on Thursday.
The body of Dana Roach, 59, of the 8100 block of Wyntrebrooke Court in Chesterfield, was found down an embankment just off the roadway in the 8700 block of Hull Street Road. The Wyntrebrooke Court address is near Hull Street Road and about 1 mile from where the victim's body was found.
Police were notified about 2:40 p.m. Thursday that a man had been found dead. They believe he was struck by a vehicle and that the driver left the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
