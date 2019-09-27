A young man who died after being found shot in a car that crashed into the front porch of a home Thursday has been identified as 18-year-old Bryson Andrew Mitchell, police said.
Police said Mitchell lived in the 6300 block of Gatesgreen Drive, just down the street from where the silver Hyundai Elantra he apparently was driving crashed into the front porch of a home in the 6200 block of Gatesgreen Drive.
Police, firefighters and paramedics responded at 4:13 a.m. Thursday to the crash, which happened in a neighborhood off Krause Road near the county's courthouse and government complex.
Mitchell was found unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound in the car. He was was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
