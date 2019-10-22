Kevin Brockenbrough

Police are seeking a Chesterfield County man in connection with a shooting Monday night that left another man dead on River Road in Chesterfield's Mataoca District.

Chesterfield investigators have obtained arrest warrants that charge Kevin Brockenbrough, 24, with murder and felony use of firearm in the slaying of Tyvin K. Dixon, 28.

Dixon was found suffering from a gunshot wound after officers responded to a 7:45 p.m. shots-fired call in the 9700 block of River Road. Dixon, who lives in the same block, died after being taken to a local hospital, police said.

Brockenbrough and Dixon knew each other, police said. The circumstances of the fatal shooting were not disclosed.

Police said they are actively seeking Brockenbrough, who lives in 4100 block of Walderbrook Court in a subdivision off Turner Road.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Brockenbrough's whereabouts can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

