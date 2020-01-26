The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 5700 block of Claypoint Road around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said a pickup truck was traveling north on Claypoint Road when the man who was driving lost control of the vehicle. The lone driver, whose name is being withheld at this time, was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police continue their investigation into the crash.
