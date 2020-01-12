Police lights

Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred just before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Hull Street Road.

Police reported that a pedestrian attempting to cross the street was struck by a 2015 Nissan Maxima.

That individual, whose name hasn’t been released, died at the scene.

The driver of the Maxima stayed on scene and was treated for minor injuries. Anyone with information on the incident can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

