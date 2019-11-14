Police lights

Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Thursday in the 3500 block of Colonnade Drive, located off Branders Bridge Road and west of U.S. 1.

At 11:42 a.m., police responded to that area for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home. Police found evidence of a shooting and learned that two male victims had been taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities did not release any information on how serious the wounds were.

Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 Tip app.

