Chesterfield County police said late Monday that they are investigating an apparent double shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries.
About 8:20 p.m. Monday, Chesterfield police responded to a report of a shooting that occurred near the 2100 block of Chesterfield Avenue. A man was found shot at the scene and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Shortly afterward, a second man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury on the Boulevard in Colonial Heights. Police believe the men's injuries are related.
Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
