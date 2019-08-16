Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of a person at an apartment complex near Courthouse and Hull Street roads.
Police said they responded at 11 a.m. Friday to a report of an adult who was found dead inside an apartment in the 4000 block of Mallard Creek Drive. The person's name or gender was not released.
The death doesn't appear suspicious, but investigators are waiting on autopsy results from the state medical examiner's office, Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner said.
Investigators are not seeking any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.