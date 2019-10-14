crime scene

Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of an infant whose remains were discovered buried on a residential property in Ettrick.

Police said officers were responding to the 21400 block of Rutledge Avenue on Thursday to serve an outstanding arrest warrant on an individual when they learned the remains of an infant may have been recently buried at the location.

Investigators responded and discovered the male infant remains, which had to be exhumed. The remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office for determination of the cause of death.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

