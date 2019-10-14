Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of an infant whose remains were discovered buried on a residential property in Ettrick.
Police said officers were responding to the 21400 block of Rutledge Avenue on Thursday to serve an outstanding arrest warrant on an individual when they learned the remains of an infant may have been recently buried at the location.
Investigators responded and discovered the male infant remains, which had to be exhumed. The remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office for determination of the cause of death.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.