crime scene tape

Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of a woman whose body had been burned.

Just before 8 a.m. on Aug. 27, police were called to the area of Kingsland Glen Drive, located off Cogbill Road near the Chesterfield County Airport, for a report of "a suspicious situation," the police said Tuesday in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers located a burned body, which was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Through their investigation, detectives identified the remains as those of Helana M. Swigert, 24, of no permanent address. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription