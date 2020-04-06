Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot early Monday at a home on Jackson Street in Matoaca.
Police said they were called about 5:30 a.m. to the 6600 block of Jackson Street for a report that a male had been shot.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Nearby, police encountered a woman who had been injured in the incident, along with a second man who was not hurt.
Police their preliminary investigation indicates that the two men and the woman involved in the incident are all known to each other. Police said they are not seeking additional suspects.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.