Police lights

Chesterfield police are investigating after someone shot a vehicle on Hull Street Road early Tuesday.

Police responded at 12:30 a.m. to the Wawa near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Otterdale Road for a report of a vehicle that had been shot. 

Police said the victim was heading west on Hull Street Road when another vehicle began following and driving aggressively. When the two vehicles got near the intersection with Otterdale Road, the suspects pulled beside the victim and fired several shots. Police said the victims vehicle was struck, but no one was injured.

The suspect car  — described as a silver mid-size sedan — fled the area with three occupants. 

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

