Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 6200 block of Manuel Court off Iron Bridge Road.

Police responded to a call for shots being fired into a residence just after 9 p.m. on Friday. No one was injured. Suspects fled the area in an unknown vehicle, and suspect descriptions are not available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

— From staff reports

