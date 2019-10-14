Chesterfield County police said late Monday that they are investigating a threat to cause harm that was made by a student at Monacan High School.
Police said they are working with county school officials to determine whether the threat was credible. There will be additional police officers at Monacan as the investigation continues.
No other information was released.
Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.