Chesterfield County police are looking for a male who shot an officer in the leg after a traffic stop on Wednesday night. They remain at the scene and ask residents to stay inside and call 911 if they see anything suspicious or have information on the wanted person.
The incident happened about 8:45 p.m. in the 5400 block of Remuda Drive, off Cogbill Road and northwest of the Jefferson Davis Highway and Chippenham Parkway interchange.
Officers were responding to a reported shooting in the 5400 block of Remuda Drive, and they initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle stopped and a passenger got out, fired several rounds at the officers and fled, police said.
One officer was struck in his leg. The injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
The vehicle's driver was taken into custody without further incident, but police are actively searching for the passenger. Officers have set up a perimeter in the area.
Police described the passenger as a black male in black clothing.
