Chesterfield County police said a man was in critical condition after he was accidentally shot by someone he knew.
About 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded after receiving a report of a man who had been shot in the 8600 block of Branchs Woods Lane, in a subdivision just south of Defense Supply Center Richmond.
The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said that at this stage of the investigation, they believe that the man was accidentally shot by a known person to him. No other details were immediately provided.
Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
