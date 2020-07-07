Chesterfield County police have obtained warrants for one of two armed suspects who authorities said tied up employees of a Mexican restaurant last month before robbing the business of cash.
Late on the evening of June 13, the two suspects, armed with guns and knives, entered the Mr. Pepe’s restaurant at 10902 Hull Street Road after the business had closed. The suspects, both men, tied up three employees after encountering them in the kitchen area, police said.
The suspects then searched the restaurant for valuables and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. They were last seen fleeing the area in a white sedan.
During an investigation, detectives determined that the vehicle in which the suspects fled had been carjacked by a known suspect shortly before the robbery. Police have identified the carjacking suspect as Lazaro R. Avalos-Ortiz, 20, who they said also is suspected in the restaurant robbery.
Detectives have obtained warrants charging Avalos-Ortiz with carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking, abduction, four counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Avalos-Ortiz remains at large. His last known address was in the 14100 block of Maria Drive.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the second suspect should contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
