Chesterfield County police said Monday night that they are investigating the deaths of a woman and a man after doing a welfare check.
About 4 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Reymet Road, about a mile north of the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and state Route 288. Police had been asked to check the welfare of the two people inside the home, both of whom had not been heard from in more than a week.
Inside the residence, police discovered the bodies of a man and a woman. Their identities were not immediately released.
Police said that it appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.