Chesterfield County police said a man was hospitalized in critical condition after an aggravated assault left him with significant injuries to his face at an office building Wednesday.
Police said the assault occurred in the 10100 block of Krause Road, just off Iron Bridge Road and about 2 miles south of state Route 288.
About 6 p.m., officers responded to an office building on Krause Road after receiving a report of an injured man who had been found on the floor. The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said there was no immediate suspect description to share.
Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the p3 app.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
