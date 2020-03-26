wawa robbery suspect
Chesterfield County Police

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Wawa at 6001 Iron Bridge Rd around 1:16 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the suspect approached the cashier and attempted to purchase cartons of cigarettes. After being unable to pay for the items, the suspect threatened the clerk and fled on foot with the items.

No weapon was displayed and no one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male, under 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and a black knit cap.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

