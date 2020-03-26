Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Wawa at 6001 Iron Bridge Road at 1:16 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the suspect approached the cashier and attempted to purchase cartons of cigarettes. After being unable to pay for the items, the suspect threatened the clerk and fled on foot with the items.
No weapon was displayed and no one was injured during the incident.
The suspect is described as a black male, under 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and a black knit cap.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Thankfully there was no gun involved and everybody lived to tell the tale.
A carton of Newports at Wawa costs $58 , now that’s highway robbery!
The WaWa stores are so busy most times, they should be made to hire their own private security people. Goodness knows they should be able to afford it. This will only get worse with the approaching bad economy resulting from Corona-19.
Either there has been a drop in crimes in the area or a drop in the reporting of crimes. Social distancing apparently applies to crooks too!
Thankfully there was no gun involved and everybody lived to tell the tale.
Cigarettes???? …. Toilet paper we understand …. a carton of cigarettes'?
Takes all kind of folks to make up a progressive society. Hallelujah, and Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.