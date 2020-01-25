police lights.jpg
Chesterfield County Police are searching for two men who robbed a Wendy's restaurant overnight.

At around 1:17 a.m. Saturday, the two suspects entered the business in the 5600 block of Hopkins Road, jumped the counter and forced their way into the manager's office and demanded money, according to police.

The suspects, who did not brandish any weapons during the robbery, ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects were described as two black males. One of them was wearing a black shirt, distressed blue jeans and white shoes. The other suspect was wearing a black heavyweight jacket, black pants and tan boots.

Anyone with more information about the incident can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804 748 0660 or through the P3 app.

