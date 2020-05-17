Janet Mwai

Chesterfield Police ask for help finding missing woman

Chesterfield County Police are searching for a missing woman last seen by her roommate on Friday.

Janet Mwai, 20, of the 11900 block of Gardengate Road, was reported missing on Saturday after she left her residence in her gray, 2017 Nissan vehicle with Virginia license plates UJW-2881. Her family has made repeated attempts to contact her and she has not responded.

She is described as an African American female, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 154 pounds. She has black eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Janet Mwai' whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

