Chesterfield County police are seeking four suspects dressed in paintball gear and masks who fired paint balls at a driver — hitting and injuring him — as he was traveling on West Hundred Road early Friday.
The incident occurred about 2:30 a.m. as the man, who wasn't identified, was driving with a female passenger in his truck with the windows down, police said in a release.
As he pulled up to the intersection with Chester Road, the victim heard something hit the side of his vehicle. When he turned to look out the window, he was struck in the face and shoulders by paint balls, police said.
The man then turned his back to the window to protect his female passenger, and he was struck in the back by another paint ball, police said. The victim drove to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The four suspects were traveling in a 1977-1984 Chevrolet Suburban with a black tint cap over its license plate, police said. All four suspects were wearing paintball gear and masks.
Police said anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or CrimeSolvers at (804) 748-0660, or send tips through the P3 ap.
