Police have used DNA techniques to produce what is believed to be a likeness of a young woman whose remains were discovered at a landfill in Chesterfield County more than three decades ago.
Chesterfield County police said Monday that the remains were discovered on Aug. 7, 1986, when workers were unloading refuse from the School Street transfer station in Richmond at a landfill in Chesterfield County when they noticed what appeared to be human remains.
Police conducted an extensive search and recovered human remains, which were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for analysis. It was determined the cause of death was homicide.
According to news accounts at the time, police thought the slaying was committed by a psychopath. The missing parts were the victim's head and hands, which had been sawed from her body. Police said at the time they believed the body may have been stored for up to two months in a cool, insect-free environment.
Police said Monday that the autopsy and other tests completed by the medical examiner revealed that the remains were those of a white female, about 22 years old to 32 years old.
She was likely between 5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 5 inches tall, likely weighed between 105 pounds and 120 pounds and wore a size 7 or size 7 ½ shoe. She was wearing pink toenail polish and a dark, rubber-like bracelet or band was on her left ankle, said police.
The medical examiner, the Virginia Department of Forensic Science and the Chesterfield County Police have been working to identify the body and have ruled out multiple missing persons using various techniques, including DNA comparisons. To date, the victim remains unidentified.
Last year, detectives sought the services of Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company in Reston that specializes in DNA phenotyping - the process of predicting physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence.
Police said law enforcement agencies use the company’s Snapshot DNA Phenotyping Service to narrow suspect lists and generate leads in criminal investigations.
Snapshot produced trait predictions for the unknown woman's ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling and face shape. Combining those attributes, a Snapshot composite was produced depicting what the unknown woman may have looked like at age 25 with an average body-mass.
Detectives have determined that she may have had ties to the Richmond, Charlottesville, Buena Vista and Lynchburg areas in Virginia as well as Baltimore, Md.
Anyone with information regarding her identity is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at (804) 717-6024.
