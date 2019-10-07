Chesterfield County police said late Monday that they are searching for a missing 19-year-old.
Justice Douglas was last seen leaving his residence, which police said is in the 1700 block of Swift Creek Circle, on foot about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police said he is autistic with the functioning ability of a 12-year-old.
Police described Douglas as a black male who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts and was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information about Douglas whereabouts should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
