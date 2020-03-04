A young Chesterfield County man accused of fatally shooting a 79-year-old Lyft driver at the end of a ride in the defendant's neighborhood has been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled after receiving the results of a court-order psychological evaluation.
During a hearing Monday in Chesterfield General District Court, Judge Keith Hurley ordered that Bernard E. Smith, 18, receive restoration treatment on an outpatient basis while being held at Riverside Regional Jail.
The court on Jan. 31 appointed clinical psychologist Elizabeth Wheeler of Bay Forensic Psychology in Norfolk to conduct an evaluation of Smith for his competency to stand trial and sanity at the time of the offense.
Wheeler subsequently determined that Smith is not competent to stand trial. But she was unable to complete an evaluation of Smith's sanity at the time of the offense.
"She said [Smith] was not able to fully participate in that evaluation at this time," said defense attorney Wayne Morgan.
Smith is charged with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the Jan. 28 slaying of Frank Farrens, who was found fatally shot in his 2016 Volkswagen Passat about 6:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road - the same block where Smith lives. Farrens died of a gunshot wound to his head.
Investigators believe Farrens had given Smith a ride home and the shooting occurred between 4 and 4:30 a.m.
As a driver for Lyft, Farrens' routine was to get up at 3 a.m. and take fares until about 10 a.m., family members said. They believe his first fare on the day he was killed was the young man whom police have charged in the slaying.
Farrens lived with his wife, Catherine, about 20 miles away near Old Bermuda Hundred Road and Golf Course Road.
Investigators don't believe Farrens was killed during a robbery. His wallet was not taken but a GoPro camera that Farrens had installed on the dashboard of his car had been removed before he was found by police. The camera was later found in the backyard of the home where Smith lived, police confirmed.
Investigators found Farrens' cellphone smashed and tossed into a street storm drain not far from Smith's home, police also confirmed. A lighted Lyft sign that Farrens was required to display while driving also had been taken.
Police said Smith's Lyft ride was paid for by another person who used their personal Lyft account to summon a driver to pick Smith up.
A status hearing on efforts to restore Smith's competency was set for June 4.
