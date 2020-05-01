Chynekqua Walker

A 19-year-old Chesterfield County woman was charged with shooting and wounding a 15-year-old relative in an incident that police said was unintentional.

Chynekqua J. Walker, who lives in the 10200 block of Ronaldton Road, was arrested Thursday night and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and obstructing justice, Chesterfield police said.

Police were called about 6 p.m. Thursday to the family's home on Ronaldton Road, and when officers arrived they found a juvenile male, 15, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

A police spokeswoman said an investigation indicates that Walker "inadvertently" shot the 15-year-old boy. Walker and the victim are related but police did not specify their relationship.

Police did not provide the circumstances of the shooting or disclose who owned the firearm involved.

