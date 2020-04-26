Ambulance lights

A Chesterfield woman died in a fatal car accident Saturday evening in the city of Hampton, according to a release from the Virginia State Police.

Police said a call was received at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday reporting a black sedan was traveling slowly westbound on Interstate 64 west of Mercury Boulevard. Shortly after, another call was received of a two vehicle accident east of Magruder Boulevard.

Police said the driver of the sedan, Keira Malesha Reese-Johnson, 20, of the 6900 block of Lake Caroline Drive in Chesterfield, was struck from behind by an SUV after her car broke down.

Johnson was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital but did not survive the injuries sustained in the accident. An 11-year-old child in the vehicle that struck Johnson was also transported to the hospital, according to the release.

Police said alcohol was not a contributing factor to the incident and no charges will be filed.

