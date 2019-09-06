Police lights

A Chesterfield County woman was fatally injured in a head-on crash Friday morning on Woodpecker Road in Chesterfield, police said.

The victim, Melissa D. Edmondson, 39, of the 17200 block of Ivory Bill Lane, died at a local hospital after the 6:45 a.m. crash.

Police said Edmondson was traveling west in the 7100 block of Woodpecker Road when the 2018 Volkswagen she was driving crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a 2015 GMC Sierra pick-up truck head on.

The truck driver, who wasn't identified, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said it appeared Edmondson was not wearing a safety belt.

An investigation remains ongoing.

