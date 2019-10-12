Richmond police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened Friday night in the Highland Park neighborhood north of downtown.

Police said Michelle A. Rodriguez, 21, of the 6400 block of Holborn Road in Chesterfield County, died at a local hospital after she was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the porch of a house in the 3100 block of Utah Place. 

Officers, who responded to the shooting at 10:31 p.m., arrested a suspect at the scene. Police said Robert Mitchell II, 25, of the 3100 block of Utah Place, has been charged with manslaughter. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

