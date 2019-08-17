police lights night

A Chesterfield County woman has been charged with malicious wounding after an early Saturday morning stabbing in a residential neighborhood a few blocks from Hopkins Road.

At 4:12 a.m. Saturday, Chesterfield County police responded to the 3700 block of Cannington Drive where they found a woman in the roadway with a knife. The woman was identified as Cheryl M. White, 40, of the 13000 block of Nash Road, about a 20 minute drive from where she was found.

Police believe the woman had stabbed another person, who had been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said White and the person who was stabbed were known to one another.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

