A Chesterfield County woman left paralyzed after an ambush shooting last summer testified that her estranged husband fatally shot her live-in boyfriend before shooting her, cleaned up the bloody scene with bleach and then tried staging a false narrative before chasing her to a neighbor's home and shooting her again.
Sarah Grove Federico, who wheeled herself into a Chesterfield courtroom on Monday in a wheelchair, provided incriminating testimony against her estranged husband, Joshua M. Federico, 44, who is being tried on eight felonies including murder and malicious wounding in an attack that left her paralyzed from the waist down and her new boyfriend, Lawrence J. Howell, 38, dead.
Except to identify Federico as the assailant to a jury of 12 women and two men (including two alternates), Sarah Federico avoided making eye contact with her estranged husband, who was sitting just a few feet in front of her as she testified for more than an hour during the first day of his trial.
Under methodical questioning by Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Erin Barr, Sarah Federico recounted a chilling tale of murder and treachery and how her plans to begin a new life with Howell — whom she met on vacation in Florida and was eight weeks pregnant with his child — were snuffed out in a late-night rampage inside her home in the 13700 block of Second Branch Road, which also serves a horse boarding farm.
But the defense, in opening statements, portrayed Sarah Federico as deceptive, unfaithful and a cheat, who stole money from her estranged husband and was trying to squeeze him for more by backing out of their prenuptial agreement. When he filed for divorce in June — two months before the shooting — he claimed his wife of six years was cheating on him with three men, including his brother.
"This whole case rests upon the testimony and credibility of Sarah Federico," attorney Paul Gregorio told jurors, adding that Federico's son will testify that his father was at home when the shootings occurred.
Sarah Federico testified that her husband, with whom she had been separated for several months, fatally shot Howell after he took their dogs outside late on the evening of Aug. 23. Frightened by the gunfire but still not clear what was happening, Sarah Federico said she saw Howell stumble inside the house and collapse behind the living room couch. "Larry was dead, I assumed," she said.
At that point she looked for her gun but it wasn't in the drawer where she kept it. With her husband now in the house, and dressed in black, she testified she ran to a first-floor bathroom and tried escaping out a window, but couldn't get it open. Federico burst in and shot her in the arm, she testified, and she collapsed on the floor.
Sarah Federico said her husband then directed her into the hallway, saying "he was going to make it look like Larry and I were fighting."
Wounded, Sarah Federico testified she went out on the front porch but that Federico followed. Scared about what might come next, she said didn't try to flee as Federico began cleaning up the bloody shooting scene with paper towels and bleach, she testified.
At one point, she said, Federico directed her to scratch her dead boyfriend's face to make it appear they had been fighting, and then had her fire a gun with her left hand — she was right-handed but had been shot in the right arm — into some paper towels.
After Federico went upstairs for a time, she testified he returned and calmly dragged Howell's body out the garage door with a tarp and put him in her GMC Yukon. She was in the kitchen when he returned, and she testified he went into the living room, grabbed a pillow and used it to silence the sound of gunfire as she shot her again — in the abdomen.
She collapsed on the floor and played dead, as Federico put his hand over her mouth to see if she was still breathing. After hearing him walk toward the garage, she said she got up and took off running through a patch of woods and briars to the home of her nearest neighbors, Richard and Patricia Brigman.
She realized Federico was behind her as she fled, and as she climbed the steps to her neighbor's second-floor deck, she was shot a third time — in the back. She was frantically banging on the back door when she was shot, and she fell over the threshold when the Brigmans, who were awakened by their barking dogs and gunfire, opened the inner door.
"She was covered in blood from head to toe," Richard Brigman testified.
As Sarah Federico moaned in pain on the floor, she told the Brigmans her estranged husband had shot her and killed Howell, the couple testified.
Prosecutors played for the jury the Brigmans' 911 call to Chesterfield emergency communications, which recounted the dramatic and chaotic moments after Sarah Federico crashed onto the floor of her neighbors' home. Mrs. Brigman can be heard urging Sarah Federico to "stay with me honey" as she implored a communications officer to send help.
Chesterfield officer Kevin Kyle, the first to respond, arrived within 10 minutes, and as he tried to decipher what happened, Sarah Federico can be heard on his body camera footage saying that her estranged husband had shot her. "Where's your boyfriend?" the officer asked. "He's dead," she replied. "He [Federico] took the body."
Later that morning, an officer who was establishing a perimeter outside Federico’s house in the 12300 block of Black Road, noticed flames on a neighbor's property at 4:38 a.m. Police eventually recovered Howell's body from a fire pit there.
The trial is scheduled to continue through this week.
