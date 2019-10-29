Chesterfield County woman who fatally struck three people who were standing near a disabled car along Route 288 in Goochland County pleaded guilty to reckless driving on Tuesday and received a one-year jail sentence.
The defendant, Claire Carr, had been driving south on Route 288 in the left lane on the night of June 27, 2018, when she swerved left into the median to avoid a car that had struck a deer and was disabled in the left lane. Carr's 2016 Audi Q5 struck and killed the driver of the disabled car, Linli Xu, along with a couple who had stopped to assist her, Justin Ransone and Amy Lee Abbott.
Carr, 54, had faced three counts of involuntary manslaughter in the case. Authorities said Carr had been engaged in text conversations with three people as she was driving south on Route 288 within a 20-minute period leading up to the crash. She sent her final text, an emoji of a woman holding her palm against her face, either three seconds or four seconds before the collision, the authorities believe.
Goochland Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Caudill said he agreed to the plea agreement for the lesser charge of reckless driving, in part, because some technological problems had thrown some of the chronological evidence into dispute, and also because of the high burden of proof for charges of involuntary manslaughter.
A trial had been set for Nov. 13-15. Had the case gone to a jury, Caudill said he would have had to prove criminal negligence to get convictions on the manslaughter charges. Citing case law, he said he would have had to prove that Carr's actions indicated "a callous disregard for human life" and were "merciless or inhumane."
"The case law is clear that criminal negligence is a very high burden," Caudill said. "As the evidence developed in the case, we became aware of concerns about meeting that burden."
He said the victims' families understand that no amount of punishment will bring their loved ones back. "They believe in us and they trust us," Caudill said. "They are people who are broken. They know and understand and appreciate the difficulties we are faced with."
"I have to do what is fair and just, and it may not seem that way without a full and complete understanding of the facts and circumstances of the case," Caudill said.
He added that the defendant, an attorney, has been a productive member of the community. "Claire Carr is an accomplished person and up until this crash, has done nothing but good things," he said. "There are no winners in this case."
In addition to the jail sentence, Carr's driver's license will be suspended for six months.
The agreement was accepted on Tuesday by Judge Timothy K. Sanner.
Linli Xu, 25, who was married and was five months pregnant, was driving her Mercedes south on Route 288 near West Creek Parkway when she hit a deer at about 9 p.m. that night. Her car was disabled in the center of the left lane with the hood smashed up to the windshield, Caudill said.
A Glen Allen couple, Justin Ransone and his girlfriend Amy Lee Abbott, stopped to help Xu and pulled their Chevrolet Suburban onto the right shoulder. They walked across the highway and were standing with Xu when Carr's Audi hit them. Ransone was on Xu's phone talking to a state police dispatcher at the time of impact, Caudill said.
Carr had been out to dinner and was driving toward home when the accident unfolded. Caudill said Carr was traveling 73 mph in a 65-mph zone before she started braking.
A witness who was traveling behind Carr's vehicle and in the right lane reported that the Audi was not swerving and did not appear to be traveling too fast, Caudill said. Other cars were slowly going around the Mercedes to the right, according to another witness.
The hazard lights on both Xu's Mercedes and the Suburban were flashing, Caudill said. The witness who had been traveling behind Carr reported that he was able to stop without locking up his brakes after he saw hazard lights.
A passenger in another car that was traveling behind the Audi reported that he spotted lights on the Mercedes that "did not seem that bright." He told his wife, who was driving, to slow down, Caudill said. The driver hit the brakes hard and swerved left, stopping behind Xu's car but in the median.
Defense attorney Craig Cooley has argued in court papers that one or more of the three people were standing behind the Mercedes, blocking the left hazard flasher from view and making it look like the Mercedes was signaling to make a lane change. Caudill believes all three victims were standing several feet to the left of the Mercedes, either in the left shoulder or in the median.
Caudill said that Carr was involved with "three texting conversations as she was driving down 288." Judge Sanner had ruled before Tuesday, however, that only texting from 8:59 until the time of impact would be admissible at trial. The prosecution believes Carr's Audi hit the three victims either at exactly 9:04 p.m. or at 9:04 and one second.
The event data recorder from Carr's vehicle registered the time of impact at 9:04. But it was unclear whether that was the time that the Audi struck the Mercedes' driver-side door, which was partially open, or the time it struck the three pedestrians. The defense disputed the time on the event data recorder, Caudill said.
The time on the event data recorder did not match some of the Virginia State Police evidence of Ransone's phone call with the 911 dispatcher, Caudill said. The call ended when the Audi struck him, Abbott and Xu.
One of the state police servers was not connected to the internet and suggested an incorrect time for the 911 call with Ransone, Caudill said. That time was inconsistent with the crash time recorded by the Audi's event data recorder.
The prosecution believes that another server, which was connected to the internet, had a correct time stamp. It indicated that the phone call with Ransone ended at 9:04 and one second.
Caudill said the discrepancy presented a significant problem with his case.
After the crash, body camera footage from the police showed that Carr was "appropriately distraught" at the scene, Caudill said.
"It's a painful video to watch," he said.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
1 year in jail and 6 month driver license suspension. Ridiculous and cruel to the victims and their families. Wow.
That’s all? She killed 3 right? At least a year for each. And then she fought it in court all these years.
Must be nice to kill three people and get the same charge as going 20 mph over the speed limit.
How many people will have to be killed or injured before case law DOES consider texting while driving a "a callous disregard for human life"?
