Two truck drivers have been charged after a tractor trailer hit another one that was stopped in the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 95 in southern Chesterfield on Friday morning. 

The crash and resulting cleanup caused a 4-mile backup on the interstate.

State police said the crash happened at 6:06 a.m. just south of the Woods Edge Road exit. Police said one truck driver was charged with improper stopping on a highway, and the other driver was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

Both drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries. 

The Department of Agriculture has been contacted because one of the trucks lost part of its load of coconut powder. The crash also caused a diesel spill.

VDOT said the right lane and right shoulder were closed for cleanup. 

