Two truck drivers have been charged after a tractor trailer hit another one that was stopped in the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 95 in southern Chesterfield on Friday morning.
The crash and resulting cleanup caused a 4-mile backup on the interstate.
State police said the crash happened at 6:06 a.m. just south of the Woods Edge Road exit. Police said one truck driver was charged with improper stopping on a highway, and the other driver was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.
Both drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The Department of Agriculture has been contacted because one of the trucks lost part of its load of coconut powder. The crash also caused a diesel spill.
VDOT said the right lane and right shoulder were closed for cleanup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Coconut and rum might have worked well together.........but would not taste very good when mixed with diesel fuel.
Hmmmmmmm are you sure it’s Coconut powder?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.