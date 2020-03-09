A Colonial Heights man involved in a standoff with police was shot and wounded after the suspect came to the front door of his home armed with a rifle and confronted officers, authorities said.
The man, who hasn't yet been identified, was struck by a single round to his hand or arm, Colonial Heights police Maj. W.H. Anspach. He was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he was reported in stable condition.
The incident unfolded about 9 p.m. Sunday when police responded to the 100 block of Cedar Creek Lane in Colonial Heights for a reported domestic dispute between a man and a woman. Arriving officers located a woman outside who had fled her residence and she was taken to safety, authorities said.
Officers attempted to communicate with the woman's husband, but he barricaded himself inside the home and could be seen through the windows armed with a rifle. As police continued trying to establish communication with the man, he opened the front door armed with a rifle and confronted police, authorities said.
Police gave the man commands to surrender and drop his weapon, but he did not comply. A Chesterfield County officer fired a single round, striking the man and causing him to drop his weapon, authorities said.
Anspach said it was "happenstance" that Chesterfield officers assisted Colonial Heights police in the standoff.
Chesterfield officers already were in the city to assist with an unrelated report of a strong arm robbery and had provided a police K-9 unit. After that call was determined to be unfounded, the Chesterfield officers responded with Colonial Heights police to the standoff call, Anspach said.
Anspach said charges are pending against the man who was wounded.
The standoff and shooting remain under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Colonial Heights police at (804) 520-9300, option 7. If you have information, but would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or submit a tip using the mobile app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.