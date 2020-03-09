A Colonial Heights man involved in a standoff with police was shot and wounded after he came to the front door of his home armed with a rifle and confronted officers, authorities said.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was struck by a single round to his hand or arm, said Colonial Heights police Maj. W.H. Anspach. He was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he was reported to be in stable condition.
The incident unfolded about 9 p.m. Sunday when police responded to the 100 block of Cedar Creek Lane for a reported domestic dispute between a man and a woman. Officers located a woman outside who had fled her residence, and she was taken to safety, authorities said.
Officers attempted to communicate with the woman’s husband, but he barricaded himself inside the home. Through the windows, he could be seen armed with a rifle. As police continued trying to establish communication with the man, he opened the front door and confronted police while armed with the rifle, authorities said.
Police gave the man commands to surrender and drop his weapon, but he did not comply. A Chesterfield County officer fired a single round, striking the man and causing him to drop his weapon, authorities said.
Anspach said it was “happenstance” that Chesterfield officers assisted Colonial Heights police in the standoff.
Chesterfield officers were already in the city to assist with an unrelated report of a strong-arm robbery and had provided a K-9 unit. After that call was determined to be unfounded, the Chesterfield officers responded with Colonial Heights police to the standoff call, Anspach said.
Anspach said charges are pending against the man who was wounded.
The standoff and shooting remain under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Colonial Heights police at (804) 520-9300, option 7. If you have information but would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or submit a tip using the mobile app.
Bring on the lawyers.
It’s a fact that if you have a gun in yhe home it is more likely that you will be shot than that you will ever use it in self defense. Guns in the home particularly result in violence against women.
“Having a gun in the home is associated with an increased risk of firearm homicide and firearm suicide, regardless of storage practice, type of gun, or number of guns in the home.1 Guns kept in the home are more likely to be involved in a fatal or nonfatal unintentional shooting, criminal assault or suicide attempt than to be used to injure or kill in self-defense.2 Rather than conferring protection, guns in the home are associated with an increased risk of homicide by a family member or intimate acquaintance.“
In this case, the man who answered his door holding a rifle was NOT acting in self defense. He is quite fortunate that he was not killed by police.
I wonder if he was a felon or someone otherwise prohibited from owning a firearm.
Yep.... SO many things can go wrong when there’s a gun in the house. Much less likely he would have been shot if he wasn’t brandishing, don’t you think?
It is a fact that if someone shoots or kills someone with a gun … it would not have happened if they had listened to Flaky Drakie. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and period.
Spacy Peter believes in imaginary guns that can kill you even if they aren’t there. In the real world.... no gun = no shooting.
Annnnnnd touchè!
