Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center

Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center opened in Chesterfield County in 2005.

 2016, TIMES-DISPATCH

Two males with gunshot wounds were taken to Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Chesterfield County on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a brief lockdown due to a miscommunication about where the shooting occurred, police said.

The victims, who were not identified, were reported in stable condition, said Chesterfield police Lt. Matthew Dunn.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the shootings occurred. There was some initial concern that the shootings happened on or near hospital grounds, which prompted the lockdown and a heavy police presence, Dunn said.

The call came in at 3:25 p.m.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

