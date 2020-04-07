A state corrections board is to vote Friday on a proposal to re-open a Chesapeake Jail annex to temporarily house asymptomatic inmates who test positive for COVID-19 in Chesapeake and at other local and regional jails in Hampton Roads.
"Approval of this request would allow our correctional facility to utilize the unit for any inmates that may be medically identified and need segregation housing from the main facility and general population," Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan wrote in an April 3 letter to the Virginia Board of Corrections, which will hold an emergency meeting Friday by teleconference to act on the request.
"Additionally, we would provide housing assistance to Hampton Road facilities that may have an inmate that tested positive and is not symptomatic," O'Sullivan wrote.
The proposal could serve as a model for other regions of the state with concerns about COVID-19-infected inmates, if an existing vacant facility is available for such a use, said John W. Jones, executive director of the Virginia Sheriff's Association, who helped facilitate the Chesapeake plan.
"In order for that to work in other parts of the state, you would have to have a locality or sheriff somewhere that would have the same circumstances as Sheriff O'Sullivan has," Jones said. "I think it's very innovative."
Such a facility "frees up space in the local jails for quarantine and gives what I call 'breathing space' in local jails for other inmates," Jones added. "The more you can spread people out, the better it is."
Jones said when the Chesapeake plan was first broached several weeks ago, the Virginia Department of Corrections and Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran and Vernie Francis Jr., chairman of the corrections board, were "immediately responsive and they deserve a lot of credit for moving quickly on it."
"I'm almost certain that it will be used by the other localities [in Hampton Roads]" if approved and needed, Jones said of the Chesapeake facility. "And my hat's off to Sheriff O'Sullivan for coming up with the idea."
In his letter to the corrections board, O'Sullivan said any local jail that wishes to send inmates to the Chesapeake annex would be required to enter into a "memorandum of understanding" with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office and "provide the necessary resources to care for their inmate."
Should the Board of Corrections approve the plan, "we would begin the process to have the unit completely operational and prepared for housing if needed as soon as possible," O'Sullivan wrote.
"I hope that the use of this unit is not required," the sheriff added. "However, I would like to remain prepared for any level of response for housing needs required to safeguard our inmate population and any other Hampton Roads jurisdiction" that wishes to house inmates.
Contacted by phone Tuesday, O'Sullivan said the annex that would be used is one of three buildings constructed years ago to relieve serious overcrowding at the main jail when he became sheriff in 2012, and were used for five years. One of the temporary structures was taken down but two remain. One is used for storage and the other is vacant.
The rated bed capacity for the vacant building is 92, but Sullivan said that number may have to be reduced because of "distancing requirements ... and whatever is recommended by our medical vendor" inside the facility.
The Virginia Department of Corrections inspected the facility on March 25 and essentially has signed off on its use.
"This structure received approval for temporary housing by the Virginia Board of Corrections in the past, received positive audits, inspections and appears to have incurred minimal changes, which the jail is planning to address," wrote Emmanuel Fontenot, compliance and accreditation manger for the corrections department, in a March 26 letter. "Temporary housing under the present circumstances does not seem unreasonable."
So far, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 infected inmates at Chesapeake Jail or at other facilities in Hampton Roads.
On March 30, an inmate in his 20s at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center tested positive for the illness - the only known inmate at a local or regional jail to have become infected with the virus in Virginia, said Jones, who noted there is no system in place to report local inmates who have been infected.
"I'm pleasantly surprised," Jones said. "I think these sheriffs are doing - so far today - a marvelous job of protecting the inmates, which is part of the public. So they're exercising public safety within those jails, and so are the regional jails."
"We haven't reached a peak yet [on virus infections], so we can't let our guard down."
