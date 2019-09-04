Twin Hickory Lake Drive fire

There were two home fires last night in Henrico County, and one resulted in injuries to a couple in their 70s. 

The first fire happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Whitlock Avenue, which is one block south of Laburnum Avenue northeast of the city. An unattended cooking container caught fire on the stove top.

Four people were displaced, but they have been able to get temporary housing. No one was injured.

The second fire happened just before 2 a.m. in the 46000 block of Twin Hickory Lake Drive, which is in the Twin Hickory neighborhood just northwest of the Interstate 295 and I-64 interchange in western Henrico. 

An apartment fire forced a couple in their 70s to escape through a first-floor window. The couple suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to Henrico Doctors Hospital before being transferred to VCU Medical Center. 

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and are investigating the cause.

The Henrico County Division of Fire said in a Facebook post that the couple did not have a working smoke alarm in their apartment.  

