95 crash
FRANK GREEN
95 CRASH

A crash involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning briefly closed two lanes of Interstate 95 north in Henrico.

The crash happened near the interchange with I-295. The Virginia Department of Transportation said at 8:23 a.m. that the center and right lanes were closed, as well as the right shoulder. 

Photos from the scene showed a pickup truck rolled over onto the roof, and another vehicle on its side in a ditch off the right side of the road. 

The roadway has since reopened. There's no information yet about injuries from the crash.

