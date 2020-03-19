Eight men were arrested in Richmond – six of them Thursday - on federal drug trafficking charges by more than 80 members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in what was called “a coordinated takedown.”
“Lest there be any doubt, crime doesn’t self-quarantine, and our brave law enforcement partners will not allow the rule of law to disintegrate amidst this pandemic,” said Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, in a prepared statement.
“This operation was strategically centered on some of the hardest hit areas in Richmond,” he said. Terwilliger said the focus was on alleged violent offenders, gang members, drug traffickers, and illegal firearm possessors responsible for an outsized contribution to violence in Richmond communities.
The arrests were made and search warrants executed by small law enforcement teams in light of the current COVID-19 emergency, said Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office.
The operation was primarily carried out in the Mosby Court, Creighton Court, and Whitcomb Court public housing communities.
Officers conducted four searches that resulted in the seizure of four firearms, magazines and ammunition, $1500 in cash, as well as heroin, crack and marijuana.
The eight Richmond residents arrested were identified as Estee Washington, 29; Japorium Straughter, 28; Kamal Ross, 27; Chanrelle Harris, 29; Clarence Rowe, 48; Mitchell Washington, 45; Tirelle Lance, 32; and Tavarus Jermaine Williams, 40.
Washington and Starughter were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; Ross, with distribution of cocaine; Harris, with distribution of fentanyl; Rowe and Washington, with distribution of fentanyl and cocaine; Lance with distribution of cocaine; and Williams, with distribution of heroin and fentanyl
Washington, Straughter, Rowe, Washington, Lance, and Williams were arrested Thursday morning and made initial appearances Thursday in federal court in Richmond. Ross and Harris were already in custody.
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority provided significant assistance to law enforcement agencies during the operation, said the US. Attorney’s Office.
