A Cumberland County man was arrested early Tuesday and charged with capital murder and robbery in Saturday's fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in Amelia County, the sheriff's office said.
William Taylor Hale Mottley, 28, was apprehended without incident about 4:30 a.m. on Germantown Road in Prince Edward County by Amelia sheriff's deputies, with assistance from sheriff's offices in Cumberland and Prince Edward, Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Amelia Sheriff Ricky L. Walker said in a release.
Mottley is accused of robbing and fatally shooting Kaleb Ross Hart, 31, who was found dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds about 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Genito Road, Walker said.
Deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call that a man had been shot, the sheriff said.
In addition to capital murder and robbery, Mottley is charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Walker did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or whether Mottley and Hart were acquainted. Hart's place of residence also was not released.
The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office urged anyone with information to call the Amelia Sheriff's Office at (804) 561-2118 or Amelia County Crime Solvers at (804) 561-5200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Another petty thief empowered by a gun. Turning theft into murder. And hug-a-thug republicans keep fighting to defend his right to carry a gun.
Thankfully, VA now has Democratic leadership that is not afraid to stand up to the thugs and pass common sense gun control laws to restrict access. Any normal person can easily see that other large first world democracies with tough national common sense gun control laws do much better at protecting the lives of citizens. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.