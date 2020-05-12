William Mottley

William Mottley

 Amelia Sheriff's Office

A Cumberland County man was arrested early Tuesday and charged with capital murder and robbery in Saturday's fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in Amelia County, the sheriff's office said.

William Taylor Hale Mottley, 28, was apprehended without incident about 4:30 a.m. on Germantown Road in Prince Edward County by Amelia sheriff's deputies, with assistance from sheriff's offices in Cumberland and Prince Edward, Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Amelia Sheriff Ricky L. Walker said in a release.

Mottley is accused of robbing and fatally shooting Kaleb Ross Hart, 31, who was found dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds about 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Genito Road, Walker said.

Deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call that a man had been shot, the sheriff said.

In addition to capital murder and robbery, Mottley is charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Walker did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or whether Mottley and Hart were acquainted. Hart's place of residence also was not released.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office urged anyone with information to call the Amelia Sheriff's Office at (804) 561-2118 or Amelia County Crime Solvers at (804) 561-5200.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

