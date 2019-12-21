A man riding his bicycle down Hull Street Road late Friday was struck and killed by a motorist who fled, Richmond police said in a release.
Emergency responders were called to the 5600 block of Hull Street at 10:19 p.m. but could not save the man, who died on scene, according to the release, issued Saturday morning.
Police were unable to provide a description of the suspect or vehicle Saturday but asked anyone with details that could aid the investigation to contact Richmond Police Investigator Roderick Rose at 646-1665.
