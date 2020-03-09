A contractor for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration pleaded guilty Monday to disclosing to a friend — a target in a drug investigation — that his or her phone was being monitored.
Jason Guy Wright, 35, whose hometown was not available, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced June 12 by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson. When asked about his educational level, Wright told Hudson Monday that he has a master's degree.
The government said it appears that federal sentencing guidelines, which are not binding on judges, will not call for any jail or prison time. Hudson allowed Wright to remain free pending his sentencing hearing.
The charge is for giving notice to a person who was the target of an investigation that they were the subject of the wire intercept in order to obstruct, impede or prevent such interception.
Many of the details about the offense and surrounding circumstances were not available because it involves an active investigation in the Fredericksburg area, said Olivia Norman, an assistant U.S. attorney.
Norman told Hudson that the DEA was investigating a drug trafficking organization and that Wright was a contract analyst, "a good one by all accounts," who had access to information about court-authorized electronic or wire intercepts of phone calls and text messages.
Wright recognized one of the numbers, belonging to a friend, and contacted the friend, who was not identified, revealing the existence of the intercept, said Norman.
A three-page statement of facts signed by Wright said the government had evidence to prove that from April 8 to April 9, 2019, he knew a federal law enforcement officer had been authorized — and had applied for a continuing authorization — to intercept communications on two "target telephones."
The DEA started the electronic intercepts, which were authorized by a federal judge in Richmond, on March 11, 2019. In the days leading up to April 10, agents sought to extend the intercepts and submitted the required paperwork.
"The submitted requests included the names of the submitting DEA agent, the target interceptees and the target telephone numbers," according to the statement.
The application was made through an unspecified "DEA component." At the time, Wright "was working as a contract analyst and assigned to the DEA component." Wright had access to the paperwork and recognized a target.
"Subsequently, defendant went to a business owned by that target located in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Defendant met with the named target and disclosed the investigation and advised the target in veiled terms of the existence of the intercepts," said the government.
As a result of the disclosure to one of the targets, another target of the investigation dropped their targeted telephone and switched to another means of communication, according to the statement.
Wright was initially indicted last December with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.
He pleaded not guilty to that charge and a jury trial was set to begin Monday. Instead, he pleaded guilty under a plea agreement with the government on the wire intercept charge.
