ambulance lights

One person is dead Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer and a car collided on Interstate 95 in Prince George County.

Virginia State Police said troopers responded at 2:07 a.m. to the crash in the northbound lanes of the interstate at the 36 mile marker in southern Prince George County.

Police said there is one confirmed fatality, and the crash remains under investigation.

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

  

