Richmond police are investigating three shootings that happened overnight and left one person dead and three injured.
At 8:48 p.m. Monday police responded to a report of a person down in the 2300 block of Selden Street, which is in Fairfield neighborhood northeast of downtown.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Later, at 11:48 p.m., police responded to a report of a male shot in the 2000 block of Creighton Road, which is in the Creighton Court neighborhood northeast of downtown.
The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the lower leg that is not considered life-threatening.
Police responded to a third shooting at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Accommodation Street, which is in the Mosby Court neighborhood.
Officers arrived to find a man and woman who had been shot. Both were taken to VCU Medical Center. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Detectives ask anyone with information about any of these incidents to please call Crime Stoppers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.