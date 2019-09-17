police tape

Richmond police are investigating three shootings that happened overnight and left one person dead and three injured.

At 8:48 p.m. Monday police responded to a report of a person down in the 2300 block of Selden Street, which is in Fairfield neighborhood northeast of downtown.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Later, at 11:48 p.m., police responded to a report of a male shot in the 2000 block of Creighton Road, which is in the Creighton Court neighborhood northeast of downtown.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the lower leg that is not considered life-threatening.

Police responded to a third shooting at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Accommodation Street, which is in the Mosby Court neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find a man and woman who had been shot. Both were taken to VCU Medical Center. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening. 

Detectives ask anyone with information about any of these incidents to please call Crime Stoppers.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription