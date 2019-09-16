Ambulance lights

Virginia State Police said three people have been found dead in a Buckingham County residence that caught fire early Monday.

The fire happened in the 20300 block of James Anderson Highway (Route 60).

At 5:59 a.m., the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Virginia State Police. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription