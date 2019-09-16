Virginia State Police said three people have been found dead in a Buckingham County residence that caught fire early Monday.
The fire happened in the 20300 block of James Anderson Highway (Route 60).
At 5:59 a.m., the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Virginia State Police.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
