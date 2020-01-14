Police lights

The death of a young woman whose burned body was found last summer in Chesterfield County is now being investigated as a homicide, police said Tuesday.

The state medical examiner's office has determined that homicide is the manner of death for the victim, identified as Helena M. Swigert, 24, who had no permanent address, Chesterfield police said in a news release.

Police did not provide Swigert's cause of death; a spokesperson for the medical examiner's office could not immediately be reached for that information.

Just before 8 a.m. on Aug. 27, police were called to the area of Kingsland Glen Drive, located off Cogbill Road near the Chesterfield Airport, for a report of a "suspicious situation." Upon arrival, officers located a burned body, which was later identified as Swigert.

Police urged anyone with information about Swigert's death to call them at (804) 748-1251 or contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or provide information through the P3 app.

